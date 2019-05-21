Yamhill voters say yes to new fire truck, breathing apparatus

YAMHILL -- Voters in the Yamhill Fire Protection District approved a five-year local option levy to replace a fire pumper and buy new air supply masks and units.

The $1 million measure passed 517 yes to 433 no, or 54.4 percent to 45.6 percent, according to final unofficial results from the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

Property taxpayers will pay about 55 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation each year for five years. It will cost the owner of a house assessed at $300,000 for tax purposes about $165 per year.

The funds will replace the fire district’s 1991 pumper, which it inherited, used, from the Portland Fire District. Fire board members said the truck is three years past its recommended usable life and is not in compliance with current safety standards. It is underpowered, as well, and carries only half the amount of water a new truck would have on board when responding to a fire scene, they said.

The money also will buy 27 new SCBA facemask/air supply units for volunteers to use when fighting fires. SCBA units are required when firefighters enter any fire zone, burning structure or hazardous or toxic environment, Yamhill fire officials said.