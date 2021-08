Yamhill Transit holds 'Rider Day' Aug. 2; events at noon

Yamhill County Transit celebrates reaching the 2 million rider mark with "Remarkable Rider Day" August 2, at Yamhill County Transit Center, 800 NE Second Street, McMinnville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The community is invited to tour a new state-of-the-art bus and view the new YCT bus stop signs. All guests receive a YCT swag bag.

At noon, Service Recognition Awards will be presented by Casey Kulla, Yamhill County Commissioner.