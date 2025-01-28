Yamhill fire district sets aside $120,000 for new equipment

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hampshire
This equipment is great. It will save lives. Many thanks to the YFPD first responders and the Board of Directors for obtaining this equipment. Your community appreciates all that you do!