Yamhill fire claims life of 13-year-old

Yamhill Fire District photo##A 13-year-old boy died in a three-alarm fire Sunday night in rural Yamhill.

A 13-year-old boy died and several other residents escaped a three-alarm fire Sunday night in the 17800 block of N.E. Stillers Mill Road.

The Yamhill Fire District identified the victim as Johnathan Calhoon, a seventh grader at Yamhill-Carlton Intermediate School, according district spokesperson Murray Paolo.

The first crew arrived on scene at 11 p.m. and discovered the single-wide manufactured home fully involved, Paolo said.

Yamhill Fire Chief Brian Jensen requested additional equipment and personnel. As the blaze escalated to a third alarm, crews from Amity, Dundee, Carlton, McMinnville and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded with more than 45 firefighters, in addition to law enforcement personnel from the Yamhill Police Department and Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

The residence was a total loss and additional outbuildings were also involved. Total damage was estimated at $175,000.

The Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team has been assigned to determine a cause, according to Paolo.