Yamhill fire claims life of 13-year-old
A 13-year-old boy died and several other residents escaped a three-alarm fire Sunday night in the 17800 block of N.E. Stillers Mill Road.
The Yamhill Fire District identified the victim as Johnathan Calhoon, a seventh grader at Yamhill-Carlton Intermediate School, according district spokesperson Murray Paolo.
The first crew arrived on scene at 11 p.m. and discovered the single-wide manufactured home fully involved, Paolo said.
Yamhill Fire Chief Brian Jensen requested additional equipment and personnel. As the blaze escalated to a third alarm, crews from Amity, Dundee, Carlton, McMinnville and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded with more than 45 firefighters, in addition to law enforcement personnel from the Yamhill Police Department and Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
The residence was a total loss and additional outbuildings were also involved. Total damage was estimated at $175,000.
The Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team has been assigned to determine a cause, according to Paolo.
Comments
sisinmac
So sad. May he rest in peace, and the family find comfort during this horrible time. God Bless you all.