Yamhill County employee contract negotiations reach an impasse
The Yamhill County Employee Association declared an “impasse” in its contract negotiations with the county late Monday afternoon, according to Milana Grant, spokesperson for AFSCME Local 1422, which represents the employees.
“Despite the almost 200 letters sent to the Yamhill County Commissioners, our mediation today (Monday) did not go well and we are preparing to escalate,” Grant said.
Benefits, the grievance process, holiday compensation and wages are contract sticking points, YCEA President Michelle Mendoza said earlier.
Grant said “one of the central points of contention” is low salaries.
She said many county employees are unable to live in the county because the cost of living has increased beyond their means.
See Friday’s print edition for additional details.
Comments
BigfootLives
This is an honest question. What county do they live in? Yamhill county has more affordable options than Washington, may be equal with parts of Marion and Polk. God help you if you’re trying to live in clackamas or multnohma. I agree that the options to purchase or rent a home in McMinnville has all but been killed for young families.
If they have good skills they need to jump ship, there are better jobs out there for quality employees. And dump the union. Look what they have done for you till now. I’ve lived in McMinnville for 35 years and haven’t worked for a McMinnville company for 30 years. With a few exceptions, I can make 20-30% more by driving 45 minutes. And if you are living in another county, you are already doing that.