Yamhill County employee contract negotiations reach an impasse

The Yamhill County Employee Association declared an “impasse” in its contract negotiations with the county late Monday afternoon, according to Milana Grant, spokesperson for AFSCME Local 1422, which represents the employees.

“Despite the almost 200 letters sent to the Yamhill County Commissioners, our mediation today (Monday) did not go well and we are preparing to escalate,” Grant said.

Benefits, the grievance process, holiday compensation and wages are contract sticking points, YCEA President Michelle Mendoza said earlier.

Grant said “one of the central points of contention” is low salaries.

She said many county employees are unable to live in the county because the cost of living has increased beyond their means.

See Friday’s print edition for additional details.