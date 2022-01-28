Yamhill board approves reaccreditation support letter

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Jean
Poor Mary...always claiming to be the victim as she attacks everyone else.
Mac Grizzly
Starrett got what she wanted, a lot of press and attention. That's all this is about. Its like having an alcoholic in the family, everything (including all resources) has to focus on them or they create a crisis so that the attention refocuses on them. Meanwhile everything else is falling apart. She doesn't care. With BS we got exactly what we collectively voted for, a sorry excuse for two commissioners. Its costing us millions and will continue to cost us millions until its dealt with at the ballot box.