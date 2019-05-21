Wytoski, Coleman, Crapper win Dayton School Board seats

DAYTON -- The Dayton School Board will have three new members as of July 1. Chris Wytoski, Ann Coleman and Jeffery Crapper are winning in final, unofficial returns released about 10:30 p.m.

In the Position 3 race, Wytoski, has 438 votes, or 51.8 percent. He beat out incumbent Pamela Horst, who had 252 votes, or 29.8 percent, and challenger Jeremy Oliveira, who had 155 votes, or 18.3 percent.

For Position 2, Coleman is winning with 392 votes, or about 45.3 percent, over Marla Bunn with 322 votes, or 37.2 percent, and Larry Ringnalda, with 152 votes, or 17.6 percent.

For Position 5, Crapper won narrowly with 398 votes, or 45.7 percent, over Sarah Wilson, with 371 votes, or 42.6 percent. Joseph Flake trailed with 101 votes, or 11.6 percent.

Incumbent Debbie Kearns was handily re-elected to the other open seat over Robert Kircher, who withdrew. Kearns had 561 votes, or about 66.5 percent of the votes in final unofficial returns, over Kircher with 282 votes, or about 33.5 percent.

While several candidates filed well before the deadline, many of the others declared their candidacies after Dayton High Principal Jamie Fluke suddenly resigned in March. Some challengers defended the popular principal, while sitting school board members defended the superintendent, whom they had hired.