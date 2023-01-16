By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Wyden hosts McMinnville town hall

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Joel R

There are probably very few issues that I would agree with Wyden on. That said, I do appreciate that he is willing to stop in a Center/Right place like Yamhill County and spend some time hearing from us. It would be easy for him to just stay ensconced in the lefty counties that elected him (Multnomah and Lane) and not give the time of day to the conservatives that, for the most part, constitute the majority in the rest of Oregon.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented