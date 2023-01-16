Wyden hosts McMinnville town hall

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Joel R
There are probably very few issues that I would agree with Wyden on. That said, I do appreciate that he is willing to stop in a Center/Right place like Yamhill County and spend some time hearing from us. It would be easy for him to just stay ensconced in the lefty counties that elected him (Multnomah and Lane) and not give the time of day to the conservatives that, for the most part, constitute the majority in the rest of Oregon.