Writers will gather Saturday

Area writers and aspiring writers will gather Saturday, April 13, for the 2024 Terroir Creative Writing Festival, an all-day conference with workshops, speakers and book signings.

The Arts Alliance of Yamhill County sponsors the annual event, which will be held in the Chehalem Cultural Center.

Workshops in poetry, fiction and nonfiction are planned. Speakers will discuss getting work published, building an audience and other topics.

Main speakers will include Omar El Akkad, an Oregon Book Award finalist for “What a Strange Paradise,” and novelist Molly Gloss, author of “The Hearts of Horses.”

Early registration is closed, but writers from seventh grade through adult can still attend. Cost is $60 for adults and $50 for students, veterans and seniors 65 and older, along with AAYC members.

For more information, go to the website aaycor.org/terroir-writing-festival