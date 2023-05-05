Woman's body found south of Sheridan in Polk County

##Bridget Webster

The body of Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster of Milwaukie was found about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

The last location that Webster was known to frequent was the Portland metropolitan area, particularly Milwaukie, Oregon City and Portland.

No information related to a manner and/or cause of death was reported.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who knew Webster or has information about her death to contact Detective Martin Watson at 503-623-7550. Callers can remain anonymous.