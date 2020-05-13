Woman attacked on bed; suspect arrested

Dylan Sanchez

A rural Yamhill man allegedly forced his way into the victim's bedroom through a window and sexually assaulted her early on the morning of Monday, May 4, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Dylan Thomas Sanchez, 23, who lives in the unincorporated area of Cove Orchard, was arraigned Tuesday on one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration before Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Ladd Wiles. The charges are all Class A felonies with the exception of sex abuse, a Class B felony. Some of the charges fall under Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines.

About 5 a.m., deputies responded to a reported sexual assault that occurred at a Cove Orchard residence, according to Capt. Chris Ray. Sanchez was identified as the suspect but had left the area by the time deputies arrived.

The victim and witnesses reported that Sanchez, who was known to her, held her down and attacked her. He had been allowed to sleep at the residence due to his level of intoxication.

A search for Sanchez wrapped up Monday afternoon when he was taken into custody at a relative's residence in Willamina.

He is lodged in jail on $150,000 bail and will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, on a grand jury indictment.

Sanchez was on probation at the time following an October 2019 conviction on one count of third-degree assault, a Class C felony. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months probation. One count of first-degree burglary was dismissed. The incident occurred in May 2019.