William Richard Tillotson 1950 - 2022

William Richard Tillotson was born November 23, 1950, in Salem, Oregon. He graduated in 1969 from Tillamook High School and joined the USMC his senior year, proudly serving, never forgetting the oath he took as a Marine and was a true Marine to the end. He never forgot the way they were all treated when they returned from Vietnam and was affected with PTSD.

After Vietnam, he lived in Alaska for 27 years and worked on the Alaska pipeline and was an EMT and volunteer fireman.

He married the love of his life, Wanda, on April 8, 2000, the anniversary of their parents' double ceremony in 1967. Their love began when they were very young.

William transcended into his new life on his birthday, November 23, 2022. He leaves behind his wife, Wanda Faye Foster Tillotson; children, Bill Tillotson, Chris Tillotson, Robby Tillotson, Amana Tillotson and Kimberly Vinson; and sisters, Elva and Tracey. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Pat.

His wife would love to thank his best friend, Mike Lumreck, for his friendship, and niece, Taylee Gloss, who visited every week faithfully, and his granddaughter, Victoria Jennings, for taking such wonderful care.

A private family service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. No memorial as per his wishes.

He will be forever missed by his wife and family.