January 23, 2026 Tweet

William Koenig: The county expands access to substance use screening

##Koenig

Substance use continues to negatively impact individuals and families throughout the Yamhill County community.

Over the last several years, DUII arrests have reached new highs, and the number of overdoses has become increasingly alarming. We have also seen a rise in deaths related to substance use over the last five years, even though the number of emergency room visits for substance-related concerns has remained relatively steady.

These trends tell an important story: While the consequences of substance use are growing ever more severe, many people are not connecting with treatment or support early enough to prevent crises.

Given the rising data point trend, we would reasonably expect the number of individuals seeking treatment to increase as well. Yet that has not been the case.

The gap between need and engagement highlights a critical challenge in communities across the state and country. Many people who could benefit from support are simply not walking through our doors.

This tells us that traditional pathways into care are not working well enough — that a new, more accessible approach is needed to help people take that crucial first step.

For many, barriers such as stigma, fear, uncertainty, time constraints, transportation constraints and a belief it hasn’t gotten bad enough yet can prevent reaching out. Others assume treatment is unavailable or long waitlists make seeking help pointless.

These barriers and misperceptions can delay care until a crisis occurs, often one involving law enforcement, emergency department visits and hospitalization. Our goal is to intervene earlier, when support can be simpler, more effective and less disruptive.

The winter holidays often shine a special light on these challenges. While the season a means celebration for many, it can also be one of the most difficult times of year for those struggling with substance use.

Alcohol-centered gatherings, family pressures, financial strains and emotional overload can heighten risk or make ongoing challenges seem unmanageable.

However, as the new year begins, many people reflect on their habits and consider changes they would like to make. This moment of reflection creates an opportunity for early, low-pressure support.

In response, Health & Human Services has partnered with CHESS Health, a LabCorp subsidiary pioneering digital applications in substance use treatment, to take a free, confidential digital screening tool widely available in the community. It is designed to help residents better understand their substance use and thus encourage them to connect with local resources for help.

The tool allows individuals to privately assess their own risk, learn what that risk level means and explore options for support — all from their phone or computer. For many people, this kind of low-barrier entry point can feel safer and more approachable than making a phone call or walking into an office.

Using a secure link or QR code, individuals are directed to a brief, six-question check-in. After completing the screening, they receive a personalized risk level along with educational information and both local and online resources.

If the screening indicates support may be helpful, they are offered the option to self-refer to the county’s substance use treatment program or other community services. When a referral is submitted, someone from our team will reach out within a couple of days to check in and help schedule next steps.

Individuals can also explore peer-based digital support options, such as the Connections recovery app, which offers community and encouragement outside of traditional treatment settings.

This approach empowers people to move at their own pace.

Some may simply use the tool to reflect and learn. Others may decide they are ready to seek help immediately.

Both outcomes are valuable. By putting information directly into residents’ hands, we reduce the distance between concern and action.

There is a common misconception in the community that screening and treatment are not available locally. This is not true.

Yamhill County Health & Human Services continues to offer same-day walk-in screenings so people can access care when they are ready. It is there to help.

The challenge is not lack of services. It is assurance that people know those services exist and feel comfortable reaching out.

By offering free and confidential digital screening, the county is working to reduce barriers to care, increase awareness and decrease stigma associated with substance use and treatment. Individuals now have a simple, private way to explore their relationship with substances and decide what support might look like for them.

Early awareness can prevent later crisis. Even small steps can make a meaningful difference.

English-speaking residents can access the CHESS Health screeners at https://eint.chesshealth.net/#/screening?token=6jP8M, Spanish-speaking residents at https://eint.chesshealth.net/#/screening?token=j70VI

Whether someone is curious, concerned or ready for change, help is available. No one has to navigate substance use challenges alone.

Sometimes, the first step is simply answering a few questions.