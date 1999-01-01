William Eugene Calhoun Sr. 1942 - 2022

William Eugene Calhoun Sr., 80 years old and longtime resident of Amity, Oregon, passed away peacefully in his home from emphysema with his wife and youngest daughter by his side.



As per Bill's request, there will be a cremation only. No viewing and no service. The cremation will be handled through Macy & Son Funeral Home.



William was born on April 7, 1942, in South Carolina, and was the son of George and Rosella Calhoun. They had four children together, and Bill was the second of four. Bill's father died in an accident when he was six years old, and his mother remarried and had five more children together. The children were made to drop out of school and work whatever crops were in season.

So, Bill taught himself to read and write and became a certified mechanic in the '70s, and later went to school for appliance repair and earned a nice living working for himself and worked up until he was given his final diagnosis.

He loved to spend time in his boat fishing on the coast.

He met his wife, Shirley, in 1967, and married her on October 27, 1967. They were looking forward to celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary next month. They raised 5 children in Amity, and Bill also had three daughters from a previous marriage and 15 grandkids, 25 great-grandkids, and two great-great-grandkids.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley Calhoun; and children, Jon Calhoun of Montana, Ronny Calhoun of Oregon, Connie Graves of Washington, Bonnie Bermudes of Oregon, Sonia Forester of Louisiana, Michelle Green of Louisiana, and Madelle Dupuy of California.