Willamina 4th of July celebrates 75th year

Rachel Thompson/News-Register file photo##Ryen Shelton, foreground, from Willamina, competes with Shane Felton, from Grand Ronde, during last year’s Willamina July 4 logging show, held at West Valley Community Campus.

To fuel the celebration, a Kiwanis Breakfast is scheduled at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Willamina High School cafeteria.

The 5K run registration opens at 7:30 a.m., also at the high school.

The West Valley Community Campus will host a majority of the day’s festivities. The Truck Show fires off at 9 a.m. and the Logging Show is set for 10 a.m. Registration for the horseshoe tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. and the contest lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Car Show registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, also at the campus. Judging will be from noon to 1 p.m., with awards set to be distributed at 3 p.m.

The Willamina Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., located on Southwest D Street.

For additional shopping options, a vendor row will be located on Main Street near Tina Miller Park. The Willamina Free Methodist Church will host a Free Kids Zone from noon to 4 p.m.

Arm wrestling contests will take place at the Garden Spot Park at noon; weigh-ins are from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Back at the middle school, the parade registration opens at 4 p.m., judging starts at 5 p.m. and the parade will begin roll to through town at 6 p.m.

Jerry Buczynski, Willamina High School coach of 42 years, will be the Grand Marshal. Buczynski retired from coaching this year and from his position as athlete director at the high school.

Residents and visitors needto remember to move their cars from Main Street by 4 p.m. to allow room for the parade and avoid being towed.

Live music will be provided at the West Valley Community Campus from 7:30 p.m. At dusk the fireworks show will begin.