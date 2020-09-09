Wildfires cause evacuations near Yamhill County borders

Washington Sheriff's Office photo##A fire burning on the north side of the Chehalem Mountains approached this property Tuesday evening as Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews battled to save it.

Multiple fires causing Level 3 evacuations Tuesday on the outskirts of Yamhill County continued to spread through the night.

A fire burning south of Hagg Lake led to the evacuation of the Cherry Grove Tuesday morning, along with Dundee Road, Patton Valley Road, Cascara Drive and Lee Road.

After nightfall, the Yamhill Fire Protection District issued a Level 1 (prepare to evacuate) for areas about 10 miles northwest of the city, including Gerrish Valley and Turner Creek Gate to Dodson Road.

The Gales Creek Journal reported that the fire was sparked by a downed West Oregon Electric Co-op power line, according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue public information officer Matt Johnston.

Residents in the Bald Peak area north of Newberg were told to evacuate Tuesday evening from a fire that started between Jaquith Road and Mountain Top Road on the north side of the Chehalem Mountains. Level III evacuations continued to be issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office through the night.

A staging area for evacuees has been set up at Mountainside High School, 12500 SW 175th Ave, Beaverton.

Two fires burned through the night in the Coast Range just north of Highway 18 in Lincoln County. Evacuations occured between Otis and Rose Lodge and also east of the Rose Lodge area.

The highway connecting the Coast with the Valley closed in the morning, but reopened with delays at night, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation's website, tripcheck.com.