Wilda Grace Rust 1925 - 2020

Wilda Grace Rust passed peacefully on October 17, 2020, in her home in McMinnville, Oregon, at 95 years of age.

She was born August 28, 1925, in Viewfield, South Dakota, to Ruth (Hamling) Pratt and Orland (Orlie) Pratt. Wilda was the oldest of their five children, all of whom preceded her in death. During her senior year at McMinnville High School, she worked as an usherette at the Mac, the Gaiety and the Lark theatres. After graduating in 1943, Wilda married Jesse Rust, a WWII veteran, on April 19, 1944, in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Wilda spent the majority of her long career as a bookkeeper, managing the books for her family’s hardware store as well as a number of other businesses in the area. She worked for Ray Fields from 1979 until her retirement at age 77, and clerked for the Rice auction some weekends.

She is survived by her four children, Marilyn Warner (Mark), Connie Bowles (Mark), Steven Rust (Judy) and Gwen Wilson; her four grandchildren; her 10 great-grandchildren; and her four-month-old great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Norvella Arndt, Lavon Rice and Vera Durfee; her brother, Rodney Pratt; and two grandchildren.

Wilda had a wonderful sense of humor, and her friends and family will also remember her as an avid card-game player, a devout Christian and a warm, loving woman.

A graveside service was held October 20, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.