By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • October 18, 2024 Tweet

Whatchamacolumn: Public support quiet in our Trump-voting county

Why should people vote for Donald Trump to regain the U.S. presidency?

Editorially, the News-Register decided to forego that presidential debate question in 2024, for reasons explained below. Instead, the editorial board left it to others in the community, including offers for one major “op-ed” article from each side.

The op-ed supporting Kamala Harris / Tim Walz was published in late September, but despite written requests and several personal invitations, no supporter of Donald Trump responded.

Meanwhile, the newspaper received and published only two letters in all of 2024 supporting the Trump presidential campaign. A multitude of letters from readers advocated either for Biden/Harris/Walz or against Trump/Vance.

That might seem surprising in a county where voters favored Trump 55-45 over Hillary Clinton in 2016, and 52-48 over Joe Biden in 2020. Those results, however, don’t describe McMinnville and surrounds, where voting was 53-47 for Clinton in 2016 and 56-44 for Biden in 2020.

There are two obvious reasons for non-visibility of local Trump campaign support.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

First, we all know that Trump will lose in Oregon, where voters last supported a Republican presidential candidate with Ronald Reagan in 1984. Before that, except for backing Franklin D. Roosevelt four times in the 1930s-40s, Oregon’s only other support of a Democrat for president was for Lyndon Johnson over Barry Goldwater in 1964. Trump’s campaign didn’t even bother to insert its candidate into Oregon’s 2024 Voters Pamphlet.

In contrast, except for FDR three times and Lyndon Johnson, the last time Yamhill County voters backed a Democrat presidential candidate was Woodrow Wilson in 1912.

Second, perhaps more telling, the personally inflamed nature of our current presidential campaigns can render people unwilling to admit publicly their support for the former president. That support comes from a variety of directions, which I’ll call the 4Rs of Trump politics: Record-Rural-Religion-Retribution.

Record, in part: The Biden administration was wrong on initial responses to challenges of the border and the economy, delivering Trump’s campaign its strongest issues. Never mind that border crossings have plummeted in 2024 and inflation is just 2.4 percent today – the 2021-23 post-pandemic record dominates the minds of many voters.

Rural: There are encyclopedic works on this topic. Suffice here to say that an NBC poll release this week says that 75 percent of rural Americans plan to vote for Trump in November.

Religion: Despite his own baffling religious orientation, Trump is fully embraced by conservative Christianity for delivering abortion control to the states and being a “cultural warrior” against various social and cultural policies of progressive Democrats. One interesting article found online, in Politico: “Evangelicals Hate Stormy Daniels But Love Trump.”

Retribution: Much has been made of Trump’s promises to seek revenge on his “political enemies.” But perhaps the real reckoning is represented by the response so many have to decades of liberal overreach in various areas of Americans’ lives. Perhaps their retribution will be to hold their collective noses and return Donald Trump to the presidency.

What else could explain the willingness of half our national population to support a candidate with so many personal and moral flaws? November, it seems, could produce an historic “serves-you-right” presidential vote, coming too soon for America’s centrists to reconcile the nation’s political polarization.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.