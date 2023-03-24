Whatchamacolumn: Long ago unveiling of downtown event

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Don Dix
Jeb -- As well as our patience to price the pups, the Jaycees booth was in the middle of the busiest place on 3rd -- in front of the Blue Moon and across the street from Thrifty Drug and Rutherford's.
One other advantage was the Pronto Pups batter -- it was said the other booths used frozen corn dogs. Jaycees made their dogs on site, and used a batter mix that was developed in Rockaway using pancake batter as a base, which rendered a different and better taste than the typical corn dog (IMO). 150 - 250 lbs. of batter makes a ton of Pups (over 3000 some years). One year, I remember we bought all the remaining hot dogs in Mac after selling the 2500 original order before the weekend (not many groceries in town).
And if memory serves, Jeb might have been our best customer, but he should expound on that!