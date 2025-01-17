January 17, 2025 Tweet

Whatchamacolumn: City budget transparency faces information overload

A newly constituted McMinnville City Council took office on Tuesday, that following Saturday’s council goal-setting retreat. Along the way, discussion of the sprawling city budget produced an interesting dichotomy.

Many citizens don’t know where all the money goes and have difficulty reading the massive budget document, said new Councilor Dan Tucholsky. Previous Budget Committee member Scott Cunningham, also new on the council, responded that the city budget is publicly available and highly transparent on every item, “down to new jackets for policy officers.”

New Mayor Kim Morris said “transparency and accountability” are high priorities for a city that needs to rebuild public trust that is “currently lacking.” Councilor Sal Peralta cautioned against adding to public skepticism of a city government that accounts for all dollars spent, but he acknowledged a need for better communications about city finances.

All of them were correct because, of course, “transparency” is subject to different interpretations.

Fact is, some people could find answers to almost any city revenue/expense question by poring through the city’s 583-page budget proposal for 2024-25 budget. However, most people would experience glassy eyes and a frozen brain in trying to analyze the huge array of details about gathering and spending $135 million.

One of my first jobs — in 1965-66, before pocket calculators existed — included manual addition on long columns of eight-digit numerals. So, I’m pretty good with numbers, but I admit to getting lost in the vast forest of McMinnville budget arithmetic presentations.

Making matters more complicated, different budgets are presented as proposed, approved, adopted and amended; budgets are displayed in great detail by fund, by category, by department, by section and by program; easy comparisons are hindered by year-to-year variations in outside revenue, city fees, merging of departments and, most recently, by elimination of a $10 million fire department with previous property tax revenues being spread to other departments.

These factors, and others, make it almost impossible to truly understand and analyze the city of McMinnville’s latest budget. When people don’t understand something, suspicions sneak in and trust begins to erode, and that was a big factor in the city leadership change delivered by voters in November.

There is, in fact, a high level of transparency in the city budget. However, transparency can turn into smokescreens from information overload, defined thusly in Wikipedia:

“Information overload (also known as infobesity, infoxication or information anxiety), is the difficulty in understanding an issue and effectively making decisions when one has too much information (TMI) about that issue.”

Twenty years ago, McMinnville’s budget included a slightly better Budget Organization Chart and a highly enlightening “Fund Summary” chart that isn’t found today. There were fewer major changes year-to-year, contributing to higher levels of public trust in city finance.

Both side of the transparency debate make good points, but in the end result, budgetary transparency exists — or doesn’t — in the eye of the citizen beholders. And most of those citizens, engulfed in their own info-overload worlds, don’t care much about city budgets until time to pay their rent or property taxes.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.