What's NOT happening: Some city festivals canceled, some re

Some cities will host their usual summer festivals this year, although they may be smaller or modified. Others have canceled them for the second time since the pandemic started.

Amity: The Amity Pancake Breakfast was canceled, but that has changed: It will happen.

Carlton: No Carlton Fun Days parade, although a smaller-scale event will happen June 26 in the upper city park.

Dayton: Dayton will not have its traditional Old-Timers Weekend nor its Dayton Friday Nights series of gatherings in the park, but Band on the Run 2 will happen July 24.

Lafayette: Lafayette will not have its usual Fourth of July children’s parade nor the picnic in the park that usually follows it.

McMinnville: No fireworks. Turkey Rama will be modified; the UFO Festival, Oregon Air Show and Scottish Games will return.

Newberg: The Old-fashioned Festival will return.

Willamina: Willamina will not have its usual Old Fashioned Fourth of July.

Yamhill: Derby Day will go on as usual on July 17.