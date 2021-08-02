West Valley Rugby wins Oregon title

The eight players on West Valley Rams rugby sevens team, based in McMinnville, won twice over the weekend to clinch the 2021 Oregon Rugby title.

The Rams beat Clark County, 21-10, at Grand Haven Park in Portland, after defeating Central Oregon 26-5.

The Rams went 11-0 on the regular season, earning them top seed and a first-round bye in the championship weekend bracket, according to Coach Trevor Da Silva.

Dawson Tarron scored on three breakaways, Ty Spurgeon scored and was perfect on his kicks, and the Rams benefited from good field position on runs by 280-pound Aaron Resendes, Da Silva reported.