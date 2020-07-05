Wendell Reeves Trivelpiece 1938 - 2020

Wendell Reeves Trivelpiece passed away peacefully July 5, 2020, in his home outside of Yamhill, Oregon. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Wendell was born December 5, 1938, in La Grande, Oregon. He graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1957. After graduation, he became a sharpshooter in the National Guard. From there, he went on to spend the majority of his life in the woods of the Oregon Coast Range as a logger.

In his spare time, Wendell enjoyed piloting his plane to run a quick errand, take a day trip to the beach, or spend a long weekend in Reno. He also spent many treasured vacations with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, woodworking, and supporting his grandkids through sporting events and other activities. He will be remembered for his warm smile, hardworking demeanor and willingness to tackle any project.

Wendell is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Michelle Trivelpiece; daughter; Susan Willett; his five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lila Foote; and brother, Jim Trivelpiece. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patsy Jane Trivelpiece; and his sister, Ellen Michael.

A memorial will be held at a later time.