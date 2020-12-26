Wayne Wilson Clevenger 1932 - 2020

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 2, at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville for Wayne W. Clevenger, who passed away December 26, 2020, at home on the Clevenger farm.

Wayne was born May 21, 1932, to Rosa (Manning) and Ray Clevenger, shortly before his twin brother, Dwayne. He attended Cook Elementary and McMinnville High School, where he played football, graduating in 1951. He served in the Marine Corps on active duty from 1953 to 1956 as an aircraft mechanic at what is now known as Joint Base Anaconda-Bolling, Washington, D.C.

He married Edith Burch on April 15, 1964, and they made their home in McMinnville. Edith and Wayne had a son, Mark, who was born March 2, 1965, and who died December 16, 2017. Edith passed away May 14, 1993. Wayne worked in RV assembly for a while before joining the Oregon Department of Transportation for a career in highway maintenance, working on a road crew serving all of Yamhill County. He was a member of the Elks, who sponsored memorable and fun road trips, and the American Legion for many years. An avid conversationalist, he loved to talk politics, the successes (but not the failings) of the Oregon State Beavers football team, the perpetual success of the Linfield football team, and the superiority of the Marine Corps over, especially, the Navy. He loved to have family and friends around him.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Loren and Dwayne; sister, Margaret Long; and longtime companion in retirement, Velma Schaffner, who passed away in 2018. He is survived by many collateral relatives, including niece, Delores Clevenger; and step-daughter, Sheila Pedersen, both of whom provided essential in-home care for him the past three years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Legion c/o Macy & Son, or to the charity of your choice. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.