Wayne Cecil Newton Moore 1943 - 2021

Wayne Moore passed away at the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, BC, Canada. He died of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Wayne was able to handle his cancer with deep and enduring strength until it was no longer possible. His passing was gentle.

He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret (Tatlock) Moore; father, Cecil Reuben Moore; sister, Marlene Frances (Moore) Allen; as well as both his uncles in Winnipeg, George Robert Tatlock and John Frederick Tatlock.

Wayne is survived by Claudia, his loving wife of 44 years. He is also survived by Marlene’s husband, Don Allen, and their grown children, Jeff (Norine) Allen, Kandy (David) Charnley, Jamie (Sheri) Allen, Calvin (Anne-Marie) Allen, Penny (Herman) VandeGoede and Jill (Barry) Ewanyshyn. Wayne also had several great-nephews and great-nieces who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by his first cousin, Linda-Mary (Tatlock) Bluma, her husband Roman, and children, Susan and Andrew, of Victoria.

Wayne worked in retail and banking before leaving Canada to live in Oregon and manage M Crow Family Mercantile in Lostine, where he also was involved in selling real estate in the county, and as a school bus driver for a 10-year stint. A move to McMinnville, Oregon, in the late '90s placed Wayne at Hillsboro Aviation as an admissions director for students learning to fly.

Wayne enjoyed vacation travels to Europe and mostly all travel and getaways, in general.

He was involved in many organizations: BC Naturalist Club; a volunteer fireman; Lions Club; differing duties with McMinnville Chamber of Commerce, the city of McMinnville, and McMinnville High School, such as a Work-based Learning Advisory Board. Wayne’s communication and organizational skills proved assets in these experiences in conjunction with his dedicated, positive and caring attitude.

As a Baptist Church member, he served in worship and leadership activities and also was affiliated with First Presbyterian Church over the years, as well.

He was awarded McMinnville Downtown Association’s Volunteer of the Year for two years and numerous Certificates of Awards over the years.

Wayne’s interests included British sports cars, hiking, fishing and hunting, along with flying. He enjoyed his daily routine of walking. He would go to the store so that he would be around others. He enjoyed meeting and getting to know people.

Donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com