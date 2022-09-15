By News-Register staff • 

Water & Light to hold rate increase hearing

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

TJ1104

So, first the city wants to add a $13/month "service fee" to our utility bill, without taking it to the voters. Then W & L possibly adding a 2% - 2.5% water rate increase on top of that. Ironic that the city can make money off of it's homeowners' properties to pay for what it wants, but homeowners can't make money off of their own homes as vacation rentals. Funny how that works...

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented