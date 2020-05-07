Warren Lee Hutsell 1925 - 2020

Warren Lee Hutsell was born November 15, 1925, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Joseph and Phe Hutsell. He was an only child. He was a successful businessman, smart, quick-witted, caring and tough; a loving husband, dedicated father, a well-read man of uncommon strength and wisdom. He passed on to the next journey at 12:45 p.m. on May 7, 2020, at the age of 94, in the home of his daughter, Janet, peacefully holding hands.

Warren grew up in McMinnville, where his father and mother owned the Ideal Motel for many years. He was the favorite of his Grandmother and Grandpa Beeler, who also lived in McMinnville, and spent many pleasant days and nights in their company at the old house. At the age of five, he was run over by an automobile on a residential street, and the prevailing thought was he would not survive, but survive and thrive he did.

After graduating high school, he went to college at Linfield College in McMinnville. At Linfield, he met the love of his life, Earlene Rose O’Connor. Warren soon enlisted in the Army Air Corps. After a spirited courtship, they married at Westminster Presbyterian in Portland on December 2, 1945, and honeymooned in San Francisco. They spent a short time in Smoky Hill AFB in Salina, Kansas, before Warren got his orders to deploy.

After his discharge, Warren enrolled in the University of Portland and earned a Bachelor of Science and then a Master of Science in Industrial Psychology.

Warren and Earlene had their first child, a daughter Carol, who was born in 1947; their second daughter, Janet, was born in 1950, and last child, Richard, was born in 1955. He always took the time for his children and family.

Soon after college graduation, Warren began his 35-year business career in Portland, with many stops in the U.S. and abroad. Starting in Portland, next was Plainfield, New Jersey, time in Seattle and Vancouver, then on to Carlson Companies in Minneapolis, assigned to Dallas, Texas, then abroad in Tokyo, Japan, back to Minneapolis and, finally, as a principal with Pacific Coast Properties in Los Angeles, before retiring in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Niceville, Florida, to be close to his children. The better part of the last 10 years was spent in River Falls, Wisconsin, and then finally back to where it all began in McMinnville in December of 2018.

There are no words to describe the many facets of Dad, his steady and strong leadership and intelligence, and quick-witted personality, and his unique viewpoint. The heartbreak the entire family feels at his departing this life is immeasurable. Over the course of his life, he traveled to four continents and every state in the union; he was curious about life, history, historical places and events, sports, was an avid reader; he was always in your corner. He was so, so, much more it cannot be put into words; he was one of a kind.



"Bang the drum slowly play the pipe lowly

To dust be returning from dust we begin

Bang the drum slowly I'll speak of things holy

Above and below me world without end."



He was preceded in passing by his wife of 72 years, Earlene Rose Hutsell; his parents, Joe and Phe Hutsell; and granddaughter, Rose Leslie Hutsell.

He is survived by daughter, Carol Patty, her daughter Nicole, and Nicole’s son Austin, daughter, Janet Imholte, her husband Rick, their son Zachary, wife Amy, their children, Alexis, Harrison, Jericho, son, Michael, and wife Katie; and lastly, son, Richard, and wife Barbara, granddaughter, Catherine Hage, husband Hans, their children, Brinna, Kieran and baby Cora Jean; and his grandson, Matthew Hutsell.



A private memorial will be held, and he will be interred with wife Earlene in Portland Memorial Mausoleum.