Walter Don Eden - 1952 - 2019

On March 30, 2019, longtime Sheridan resident and community volunteer Walter Dan Eden succumbed to a short, well-fought battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Walt was born August 22, 1952, at Salem Hospital to Jack Eden and Wilma (Elkins) Eden, joining a sister and two brothers. He spent his entire youth in Sheridan, graduating from Sheridan High School in 1970. After high school, he went to work for U.S. Plywood. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1974. His work career continued with Johnson Construction, Taylor Lumber Company, Bob Mercier Trucking and Eddy Trucking.

For over 30 years, Walt was a volunteer with the Sheridan Fire District. He served in many capacities, attaining the rank of Captain. The last years were spent as a Duty Officer, arriving at the site of fires or accidents, giving directions and making sure proper service was delivered. Walt's true legacy is and will continue to be his devotion to his many friends, his service to his community and his love for family.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Verna Eden Neeley. He is survived by his brother, Jackie Eden and his wife Claudine of Sheridan; his brother, Dan Eden of Corvallis; and his nephew, nieces and their children, many who loved referring to Walt as "Uncle Zippy."

A heartfelt thank you is extended to family friend, Chris Yoder, who helped in too many ways to enumerate, particularly in Walt's last months.

A celebration of Walt's life is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Sheridan Fire Station.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Walt and support the community he served can do so by donating to the Sheridan Fire District in support of volunteers, the Sheridan Museum of History or charity of their choice.

Private interment will be in the family plot at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.

As his friend Jon commented, “Your watch is over; we'll take it from here.”