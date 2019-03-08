Walter Arnold Walker - 1937 - 2019

Surrounded by his loving family, Walter Arnold Walker passed away March 8, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born June 14, 1937, in Salem, Oregon, to parents James and Jessie Walker. He grew up along with three siblings, Barbara Clark, Gladys Dalgity and Nancy Ellis, when he lived with his family in Grand Ronde, Oregon.

He graduated from Willamina High school in 1955. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served for 20 years. He served on many ships and traveled the world. Walt married Iva Mathis on October 12, 1957, in Willamina, Oregon; they were married 61 years. They have two daughters, Cindy and Brenda.

Walt worked 24 years as a welder for Allied Systems. He retired in 1999. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, playing Keno and babysitting grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a jack-of-all-trades. Walt was kind-hearted, a man of integrity, well-respected and would give you the shirt off his back.

He is survived by his wife, Iva Walker; daughters, Cindy (Ed) Brickell and Brenda (Dale) Bryant; six grandchildren, Wendy (Tim) Giddings, Tiffany (Matt) Wertz, Courtney (Bill) Mendenhall, Serena (Jeremiah) Graham, Derrick Bryant and Phylisha (Greg) Rosenberg; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jessie Walker; and sister, Barbara Clark.

There will be a viewing from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Macy & Son Funeral Directors, McMinnville.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans St. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com