Wally Sanchez 1967 - 2024

With great sadness, we announce the sudden death of Wally Segundo Sanchez on May 26, 2024. Wally was born June 26, 1967, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Israel and Olivia Sanchez.

Wally was loved by so many; he had a deep love for his family, the Lord and talking about the gospel. He enjoyed cooking, watching wrestling, reading, and barbecuing. He was very outgoing and loved his job. He worked at Provoking Hope, where he helped many people with their own path of recovery; many times, he gave people a safe place to stay. He loved what he did and helping others.

Wally was preceded in death by his father, Israel Sanchez; his sister, Sally Rosales; his brother, Gilbert Sanchez; and his grandparents, Thomas and Rosa Segundo and Antonio and Maria Olivia Sanchez. He is survived by his two daughters, Kristina and Debra Harvel of Carlton, Oregon; six grandchildren; his mother, Olivia Sanchez of Portland; his brothers, Israel and Thomas of McMinnville, Oregon; his brothers, Anthony Sanchez of Vancouver, Washington, and David Sanchez of Lafayette, Oregon; his two sisters, Elizabeth Morales and Margie Vargas of Portland; and many nieces, nephews, cousin, aunts and uncles.

His service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Church on the Hill in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.