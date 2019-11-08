Voters reject one approach; next step is trying another

As folksinging poet Bob Dylan famously lamented back in the tumultuous 1960s, “Money doesn’t talk, it swears.”

On Tuesday night in McMinnville, we got that drummed into our ears. Money swore loud and long at the polls, producing a lopsided victory for the care center industry.

In some respects, that should come as no surprise.

Upset over city fines and fees enacted to address excessive fire and EMS demands, the industry backed a repeal measure with the kind of aggressive advertising immersion campaign almost universally used in presidential, senatorial, congressional and gubernatorial campaigns. It featured push polls, lawn signs, mailers, letter-to-the-editor drives, voter’s pamphlet barrages, phone bank campaigns and electronic ads, all displaying laser-like message discipline.

However, that’s a first for politics at the city level. The industry spent about $40 for every vote it secured, which dwarfs all previous marks for a municipal campaign.

So where do we go from here?

There are two problems at issue:

First, while McMinnville’s 1,054 care center residents account for less than 3% of its population, it was accounting for 37% percent of its EMS calls prior to the October 2018 crackdown.

Care centers are legitimately heavy consumers of EMS service, but the local rate was running three times the national average. By city reckoning, 500 unnecessary care facility calls were logged in 2017 at a cost to taxpayers of $1.1 million.

Second, densely populated housing complexes pose by far the greatest fire danger, and that’s doubly or triply true when they serve elderly people subject to pronounced physical and mental limitations. Thus, costly fire department safety training and inspection efforts were also being tapped disproportionately.

The fine element served to virtually eliminate the flood of frivolous 911 calls the city had been experiencing. The fee element served to virtually eliminate the extra cost of safety training and inspection services for the industry.

But the ballot measure not only repealed them. It also amended the charter to bar the city from ever again specifically targeting taxpayer subsidies to the care industry.

That means any new measures aimed at curbing disproportionate use and abuse of services will have to be applied more broadly. They will probably have to be extended to the entire business community, if not the entire community, right down to the individual taxpayer level.

Well in advance of the election, the city assembled a team to explore one of two options, depending on how the vote went: amendment of the existing ordinance to address some of the industry’s concerns and ease some of its animosity, or, in the event of repeal, development of a new way to ease a growing fire/EMS burden.

City Manager Jeff Towery said the work group is expected to have a package ready for initial consideration at a Dec. 10 work session.

Industry leaders pledged to participate in a collaborate solution process with the city post-election, and we take them at their word. So it appears both sides are committed to putting the hostilities behind them and getting down to work.

Let the peace talks begin.