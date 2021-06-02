Virginia de Stwolinski 1931 - 2021

Virginia May de Stwolinski passed away June 2, 2021, to be with her Lord in her Heavenly Home.

Virginia was born May 6, 1931, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Emmons and Emma Roscoe. She had an older brother, Charles William Roscoe, deceased, and a younger brother, Franklin Delano Roscoe of Placerville, California.

Virginia enrolled in elementary education in 1949 at Idaho State College in Pocatello. where she met Stan de Stwolinski from Ashton, Idaho. In August of 1950, Stan was sent to Korea, when the Idaho National Guard, 116th Engineer Combat Battalion was activated. Stan returned home in 1952 and they were married in December of 1952. She continued her education and graduated in 1953 with Honors in Elementary Education. She continued in that field, working as a middle school teacher's aide in Independence, Oregon.

Virginia was very involved in her community throughout her life. She was a past Honored Queen in Job's daughters, and a member of Girls' State in college. With her children she was involved in Girl Scouts, Bluebirds, and was a 4-H Leader. She worked for Hallmark cards, and went on to be a Sunshine lady, delivering cards in her neighborhood. She was a member of the Church on the Hill.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Stan; four children, daughter, Karen (John) Burgardt, daughter, Diane Herzer; son, Mark (Arlene) von Stwolinski, and daughter, Linda (Bill) Morris; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private family and friends gathering will be held at a later date.