Virginia (Reasoner) Wolf 1938 - 2021

Virginia (Reasoner) Wolf was born in January of 1938 in Portland, Oregon, to Walter and Edna (Ball) Reasoner. She was the third eldest of 12 children. Most of her upbringing was in Mulino; she attended High School in Molalla, then transferred to Mt. Angel Academy for her senior year. She was introduced to Jerry Wolf at the Winter Carnival. They dated through high school and married the following year during Jerry’s Air Force service. They relocated to Massachusetts, where they spent the remainder of his commitment. After their first child, Joy, was born, they returned to the northwest. They settled in McMinnville in 1959, when Jerry began working with his dad and brothers at Wolf’s Shell Station. The following year, Lori was born, then Jerry, Andy and Tom. They collectively gave them 17 grandchildren, and 25 great-grands.

As members of St. James Catholic Church, they participated in Parents Club, working on numerous committees and fundraisers. She was happy to volunteer her children to help with these many projects. Ginny was also a member of St. Jude’s circle.

In addition to raising the children, Ginny was active in the 4-H and extension programs to include being a club leader, and Master Gardener.

In 1984, the decision to open their own business put Ginny in the workforce for the first time in many years. She and Jerry grew Jerry’s Optical Shoppe into a profitable entity (now 37 years). While working in the optical shop, she became active the Lioness’ branch of the Lions Club that Jerry participated in.

Ginny enjoyed family most of all; she spent many hours caring for grands and made sure family reunions were a priority.

Although she suffered from many different ailments, she took it all in stride and continued to keep her faith and family close.

