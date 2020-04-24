Viola Kay (Ashwill) Wade 1935 - 2020

Viola Kay Wade passed away April 24, 2020, in Silverton, Oregon, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She was born March 27, 1935, in Williston, North Dakota, to parents Jerry and Lillian Ashwill.

She graduated from Gaston High School in 1953, after which she started working at a bank in Yamhill, Oregon. It was there she met the love of her life, Richard Wade. They were married on January 22, 1955. This year they celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss. She was known by Vi to many friends, and some of her family called her Kay. No matter the name you knew her by, she always greeted you with a big hug and, if you were lucky, maybe a baked good or homemade jam.

Her hobbies included singing in the church choir and Sweet Adelines, crocheting (especially baby blankets) reading, traveling, baking delicious treats and talking to any baby she came across. Her family was her greatest joy and she never missed an opportunity to show her love and support.

Viola is survived in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Jeff Eden; grandson, Justin Eden; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Lacie and Patrick Sablan; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jeremiah and Jameson Sablan; and her brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Barb Ashwill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wade; son, Randall “Randy” Wade; and parents, Jerry and Lillian Ashwill.

A service for Viola will be held at a later date.


