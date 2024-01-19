Vintage News-Register: January 19, 2024

##(Jan. 8, 1969) Getting a warm welcome to McMinnville this week during one of the area’s recent arctic periods were officials of the E.W. Lindsey Mfg. Co., Hemet, CaIif., who were directing the establishment of a new woodworking plant in this community. Mr. Phillip Lehman, left, president of the company, discusses plans with A.T. (Pete) Beall, manager of the McMinnville Chamber of Commerce, and C.E. Colvin, a director of McMinnville Industrial Promotions. H.M. (Doc) Evans, right, will be manager of the company’s McMinnville plant, which is expected to employ about 12 people in construction of roof trusses for the mobile home industry. Equipment was installed this week in a building owned by Bud Wittrock at 820 E. First. [Now the Boho Building]

##(Jan. 11, 1969) The three abandoned kittens that were rescued and brought to the News-Register this week have been adopted. Here, Vicki Argabright feeds a kitten by spoon. Pam McBride (left) had unsuccessfully tried feeding with a doll bottle.

##(Jan. 12, 1974) “Bless our mess” is sincere sentiment in storeroom visited during junior high school tour. Left to right are Luella Heringer, member of the board; budget committee members, Eleanor Macy and Bob Smith; and Superintendent Orval Ause. [Site of school now Baker Street Square]

##(Jan. 15, 1969) Sun peeked through Linfield campus while a student strode to her classes in the early morning light Monday after a two-inch snowfall.

##(Jan. 15, 1969) Exterior of new Skyline Corporation mobile home plant in McMinnville is nearly completed. Weather has somewhat held up construction on the 31-acre site near Booth Bend Road on Highway 18. The plant will employ approximately 200 people. The office building, which contains about 11,000-square-feet, will connect the mobile home plant of 60,000-square-feet to the trailer plant with 50,000-square-feet. Planned production starting date is March 1, 1969.

##(Jan. 18, 1969) Mr. and Mrs. Norm Coffelt of McMinnvilIe look into future building which will house Norm’s Mini-Mart grocery store on Three Mile Lane near Atlantic Street. Coffelts plan to open the store about Feb. 1, and will be a family-run operation.

##(Jan. 9, 1974) “I’ve had back trouble for about 22 years,” says Norm Aldred. “I’d gone to specialists all over, including the Mayo Clinic. They told me I’d just have to put up with it. After two acupuncture treatments I haven’t had any trouble with my back at all. The treatments are fantastic!” [From special feature about acupuncture]