Vintage N-R/Memory Lane: March 6, 2026
A look back at Yamhill County news
10 Years Ago
• The city of McMinnville has organized an open house to discuss Hill Road projects that will be funded by the 2014 street bond. Hill Road is currently a narrow, rural road. But after years of development along it, congestion has increased and created a dangerous situation on the road.
25 Years Ago
• Some Yamhill County commissioners think the county and the commission would both be better off with less partisanship, but the county’s political parties aren’t yet convinced. And now, not all the commissioners are, either.
Last year, the board voted unanimously to ask voters to change the body from partisan to nonpartisan. All county elected officials other than commissioners are already nonpartisan, they noted. At the time, Republicans held a 2-1 majority. But new Commissioner Leslie Lewis, a Republican who defeated Democrat Ted Lopuszynski, is less convinced that abandoning party labels would be good for the county. Lewis requested a public hearing on the matter.
Yamhill County’s two party leaders are split on the nonpartisan proposal. Republican Neil Cohen thinks it’s a bad idea: “They’re two distinct ways to run a government; one is a Democrat way and one is a Republican way,” he said. Democrat Debbie Runciman, however, said she thought too many people looked only at party labels, not at candidates. “When people don’t have knowledge about individual candidates, they often just vote the party,” she said. “I think that does a disservice to both Republicans and Democrats.”
• Yamhill County Commissioner Tom Bunn declined to cast a vote in the Dayton-Lafayette water proposal, leaving the cities’ plan for a new water system in limbo. The two cities, rapidly growing and short on water, have acquired a well field just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport. Permission has already been granted to drill five wells on farmland there, but further permission is required to locate a reservoir and pump station there. Farmers opposed the plan, and commissioners Rob Johnstone and Leslie Lewis split on the proposal. Bunn had recused himself early in the extended process, saying it was not appropriate for him to vote because property his family owned could be affected by the decision. That left the Lafayette-Dayton proposal dead on a 1-1 tie.
50 Years Ago
• Two baby stories with unusual twists were ready for the telling in today’s News-Register, but both were upstaged Thursday morning by a third, even more unusual tale.
First was the baby born to Susan and Gary Wirfs of Yamhill – Jody Lynn will celebrate only her sixth real birthday in the year 2000 since she became, on Sunday, Feb. 29, 1976, a true leap year baby.
Then came another little girl whose first act was to win a dollar for her dad. Lisa Cameron Macy weighed in at 9 pounds 12 ounces, close enough to 10 pounds to win father Steve his $1 bet with Dr. Gary K. Reschly. JacE Cameron Macy is the mother.
But both stories had to accept second place for the week when Mike and Sue Mattecheck on Thursday ended their wait for a baby already two weeks overdue. Sue told Mike to call the hospital shortly after 7 a.m. because “It’s finally going to happen.” She soon told him to call back and make special arrangements because “It’s going to happen sooner than I thought.”
The next message he received was even shorter — “It’s happening” — and Mike became emergency midwife by delivering 7 pound 2 ½ ounce Mary Colleen right there in the bedroom. Mother and daughter shortly were taken to McMinnville Hospital and were reported in fine condition.
