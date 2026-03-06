Vintage N-R/Memory Lane: March 6, 2026

##(March 4, 1981) Dozens and scores of McMinnville High School students rapidly prepare the record-breaking banana split in the high school gym Tuesday night just before they devoured the prize confection. They created 159 splits in the Young Life sponsored affair. ##(Feb. 29, 1956) Name of Ramsey denotes three decades of variety store service to residents of McMinnville’s shopping area. Preparing for celebration of the long business, son Bill Ramsey, left, and son-in-law John Good, right, pause to talk with L. F. Ramsey beside a display of Easter flowers. ##(March 3, 1971) Luckily, no one was hurt when a heavy sign at the new Texaco station, McDonald Lane and Highway 99W, fell over onto a truck Tuesday about 1:15 p.m. The sign, valued at about $7,000, was heavily damaged. Luminite Signs of Portland was installing the sign when a brake on a boom gave way, narrowly missing a workman. ##(March 3, 1961) Pointing out a bright spot in the just-started Yamhill County Chapter Red Cross fund drive is Glen Macy, chapter chairman, as Rev. S. James Osborne (seated) goes over some figures. Another Red Cross official eager to see the drive reach its goal of $13,546 soon is Jack Coleman (right), chapter executive secretary. ##(March 5, 1956) Victim of high winds which lashed Yamhill County early Saturday morning was this tree on the lawn at McMinnville High School. It was one that had shaded the lawn next to the street since Highway 99W was described in deeds as “the county road leading north from the north end of ‘B’ Street.” ##(March 3, 1971) McMinnville firemen and their wives were feted by the Chamber of Commerce last week at an annual dinner held at the Fire Hall. Here, chamber members (I-r) Bud Traster, Curt Bresee and B. A. McPhillips help prepare food. Banquet is held in appreciation for firemen’s work in setting up Christmas decorations each year. ##(March 3, 1971) You’re never too old to make a snowman, Laura Holmes of 1230 N. Jonnson, a grandmother in her 70s, proved this weekend as several inches of snow fell on the area. Sunshine came out both Saturday and Sunday, providing good atmosphere for playing in the stuff. ##(March 2, 1981) Larry Stacey, Sunset Properties; Clayton Park owners John and Lois Otting; and Dennis Moore, marketing rep. for Silvercrest manufactured homes, stand in front of one of the new units placed in the park, which is nearing completion. Park is located on Riverside Drive just off Lafayette Avenue. ##(March 1, 1956) School support problems are pointed out for district board leaders at a meeting in Yamhill Wednesday night by James L. Turnbull, assistant state superintendent. Receiving the information are Ed H. Enger of Yamhill, left, Leo Sticka of Gaston, Gene Brooks of Carlton, Sen. Carl Francis of Dayton, who also spoke; Bill Wampler of Cove Orchard, behind Turnbull; L. E. Marschat, director of research, state department of public instruction, and C. N. Teegarden of Yamhill, chairman of the meeting on school problems. ##(Feb. 29, 1956) Another civic service of the type that has highlighted the few years since the Soroptimist Club of McMinnville was organized late in 1951 marked the club’s meeting Tuesday for history. Presented to the Yamhill County Health Department for use in schools and well-child clinics was an audiometer, an instrument for testing hearing. Dr. Ethel G. Reuter, county health director, left, is shown receiving the gift. Others are Alfred Leinbach, Newberg schools; James B. Conaway, McMinnville High principal, and Mrs. Mina McKimens, Soroptimist president.

10 Years Ago

• The city of McMinnville has organized an open house to discuss Hill Road projects that will be funded by the 2014 street bond. Hill Road is currently a narrow, rural road. But after years of development along it, congestion has increased and created a dangerous situation on the road.

25 Years Ago

• Some Yamhill County commissioners think the county and the commission would both be better off with less partisanship, but the county’s political parties aren’t yet convinced. And now, not all the commissioners are, either.

Last year, the board voted unanimously to ask voters to change the body from partisan to nonpartisan. All county elected officials other than commissioners are already nonpartisan, they noted. At the time, Republicans held a 2-1 majority. But new Commissioner Leslie Lewis, a Republican who defeated Democrat Ted Lopuszynski, is less convinced that abandoning party labels would be good for the county. Lewis requested a public hearing on the matter.

Yamhill County’s two party leaders are split on the nonpartisan proposal. Republican Neil Cohen thinks it’s a bad idea: “They’re two distinct ways to run a government; one is a Democrat way and one is a Republican way,” he said. Democrat Debbie Runciman, however, said she thought too many people looked only at party labels, not at candidates. “When people don’t have knowledge about individual candidates, they often just vote the party,” she said. “I think that does a disservice to both Republicans and Democrats.”

• Yamhill County Commissioner Tom Bunn declined to cast a vote in the Dayton-Lafayette water proposal, leaving the cities’ plan for a new water system in limbo. The two cities, rapidly growing and short on water, have acquired a well field just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport. Permission has already been granted to drill five wells on farmland there, but further permission is required to locate a reservoir and pump station there. Farmers opposed the plan, and commissioners Rob Johnstone and Leslie Lewis split on the proposal. Bunn had recused himself early in the extended process, saying it was not appropriate for him to vote because property his family owned could be affected by the decision. That left the Lafayette-Dayton proposal dead on a 1-1 tie.

50 Years Ago

• Two baby stories with unusual twists were ready for the telling in today’s News-Register, but both were upstaged Thursday morning by a third, even more unusual tale.

First was the baby born to Susan and Gary Wirfs of Yamhill – Jody Lynn will celebrate only her sixth real birthday in the year 2000 since she became, on Sunday, Feb. 29, 1976, a true leap year baby.

Then came another little girl whose first act was to win a dollar for her dad. Lisa Cameron Macy weighed in at 9 pounds 12 ounces, close enough to 10 pounds to win father Steve his $1 bet with Dr. Gary K. Reschly. JacE Cameron Macy is the mother.

But both stories had to accept second place for the week when Mike and Sue Mattecheck on Thursday ended their wait for a baby already two weeks overdue. Sue told Mike to call the hospital shortly after 7 a.m. because “It’s finally going to happen.” She soon told him to call back and make special arrangements because “It’s going to happen sooner than I thought.”

The next message he received was even shorter — “It’s happening” — and Mike became emergency midwife by delivering 7 pound 2 ½ ounce Mary Colleen right there in the bedroom. Mother and daughter shortly were taken to McMinnville Hospital and were reported in fine condition.