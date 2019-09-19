September 19, 2019 Tweet

Victoria Virginia Cirillo Riley - 1924-2019

Victoria passed away on September 15, 2019 at the age of 95 in her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born on June 12, 1924 in Lancaster Pennsylvania to Pasquale and Lavinia (Cardillo) Cirillo, originally from Vieste, Italy. She spent her early years as a stenographer. She loved to dance and competed in the jitterbug. She loved opera; her favorite singer was Mario Lanza. She loved being out in the sunshine. She was well known for her feisty personality and a contagious laugh; her outfits were always perfectly coordinated. Her home was filled with decorations for every holiday and season of the year. Her whole life was dedicated to being a devoted wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tedford Joseph Riley; sister, Gloria (Cirillo) Tatar of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; five children, James D. Frank, Jeffery L. Frank, Charmaine V. (Riley) Cooper, Tedford J. Riley II, Anthony K Rile; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lisa Marie Frank; two brothers, Michael Cirillo and Giavonni (Tony) Cirillo; and two sisters, Maria (Sue) Cirillo Amico and Lucia Cirillo Shultz. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she served in many callings; among her favorite was the nursery.

There will be a graveside service Friday, October 4th at 2:30 PM at Evergreen Memorial Park, McMinnville, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.