Victoria Elizabeth West 1991 - 2020

Victoria Elizabeth West, this wonderful, beautiful woman, left us August 24, 2020. Born January 17, 1991, in Newberg, Oregon, she was a graduate of Dayton High School. Her life was taken from us by the senseless act of others.

Vicky had beautiful soul; she had a loving heart and never judged anybody. She treated everyone like they were family. She had the best smile and a bigger than life personality. If you met her, you would know how she always led with her heart. She was a daredevil, not afraid of anything. She was a free spirit who enjoyed life. She will be greatly missed and loved by all.

Vicky is survived by her young daughter, Brooke Prichard of Lafayette, Oregon; her parents, Chris and Sherri West of Lafayette; her sister, Natasha and brother-in-law Seth Iparraguirre of Coos Bay; her niece, Paisley; her sister, Cassandra Decker of Lafayette; grandmother, Dora Bailey of Dundee; and grandparents, Robert and Gwen West of McMinnville, Oregon. She had a large, extended family: Nancy and Mitch Davis and family of McMinnville; Norma and Brian Huettl and family of Dayton; Julia Loredo and family of Dayton; Daniel and Shannon Bailey and family of Dayton; Jeff Bailey of Hood River; Jennifer and Danial Moran and family of Parkdale; Julia Laredo of Dayton; Tom and Michelle Bailey of McMinnville; and Greg Bailey of Beaverton. She had a very large circle of friends who all loved and cared for her.

