Victims of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 18 identified

The occupants of the gray sedan have been identified as Huy Nguyen, 46, of Vancouver, Washington, the driver; and passengers Vam Tran of Vancouver, age unknown, and Phillip Nguyen, 19, and a 13-year-old girl, both from Portland.

Four die in fiery crash on Hwy. 18

Four people died in a two-vehicle crash about two miles east of McMinnville on Highway 18 in the area of Southeast Cruickshank Road Sunday morning.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene about 11:30 a.m., according to the Oregon State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined a sedan occupied by four individuals was westbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a motor home driven by Herman Hulshof, 67, of Canada. Both vehicles burst into flames.

The four occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been confirmed. Hulshof and a passenger were not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.

McMinnville Professional Firefighters Local 3099 is hosting the Oregon State Fire Fighters Council Convention through today in McMinnville.

Between 120 and 150 Oregon firefighters are attending the event. Local 3099 President Todd Godfrey said when news of the crash reached them, and they learned a “firefighters sticker” was noticeable in the window of the sedan, there was concern that the occupants might have been en route to the event.

“There might have been firefighters or a firefighters family in the car, but they were not connected to our event,” Godfrey said. “When we found out about this, we took roll call, and everyone who is supposed to be here was present.”

Highway 18 was shut down for more than five hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.

McMinnville Police, McMinnville Fire Department, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded to assist with the investigation and cleanup.