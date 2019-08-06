Viamae Sadie (Lund) McKnight 1936 - 2019

Viamae McKnight passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born to Ted and Grace Lund on Christmas Day 1936. She married James Cousins in 1957 and had two children, Doug and Chelle. She is survived by her son, Doug (Tammy); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Darrell and Dale; and sister, Jallene. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Chelle; and sister, Vionna.

Vi attended Sheridan, Willamina and Amity schools, later getting her accounting degree at Chemeketa. She enjoyed singing karaoke, playing bingo and attending her grandchildren's many activities. She, along with her daughter Chelle, led the Sheridan dance/drill team for eight years; she drove the bus for a drum and bugle corps, was a member of the Grange, the Sheridan Chamber and many other organizations.

Vi's service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Sheridan Baptist Church, 643 E. Main Street, Sheridan, OR.