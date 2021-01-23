Vernon L. Mosser 1936 - 2021

Vernon Mosser passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021, with his son and daughter by his side. Free of illness, he is now rejoicing in Heaven with his family and loved ones.

Vernon was born March 21, 1936, on the family homestead in Willamina, Oregon. He was one of six children born to Don and Lois (Patterson) Mosser.

He married the love of his life, Jeanette Johnson, on May 7, 1955, and together they raised three children.

Vernon worked his entire life in the timber industry and retired from Fort Hill Lumber in 1997.

He was very civic minded and served his community in many ways. He sat on the Fire District Board for years and was Fire Chief, drove an ambulance, and was instrumental in getting the new fire station built in Willamina. Vernon also sat on the city council for several years and was Mayor of Willamina. His first term began in April 2009.

He was the kindest, gentlest soul you would ever want to meet and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his sons, Riche Mosser of Willamina, and Greg (Marlo) Mosser of McMinnville; and his daughter, Gayle (Chip) Pendergraft of Dayton.

Vernon is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jeanette, who passed away in 2008, and an infant son, Patrick, who died in 1967.

There will be a private family service; a celebration of life will be done at a later date.