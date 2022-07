Vera Jeanette McConnell Grovom 1941 - 2022

Vera Jeanette McConnell Grovom was 80 years old and a long-time resident of McMinnville, Oregon. She was born October 23, 1941, in Spokane, Washington. She passed away from stomach cancer June 22, 2022, at McMinnville Hospital. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Crown Memorial Center.