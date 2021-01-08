Veino Mary Henson 1945 - 2021

On January 23, 1945. Veino Mary Henson and her twin sister were born to Nester and Helen Heinonen In Fairhaven, Minnesota. She had three brothers and two other sisters.

On January 8, 2021, she passed away, leaving behind her soulmate and one true love, Phil Larry Henson Sr., after 58 years of marriage. They had four children, Phil Henson Jr., Colleen Brown, Holly Floch and Shawn Henson. She had 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandma and Gigi. She is in Heaven with her father and mother, a brother and a granddaughter.

She was very well loved by all who knew her, and will be greatly missed.