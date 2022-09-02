Vehicle fired upon, suspect taken into custody

A McMinnville man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly fired a gun at an adult male and female as they were driving away from a convenience store.

He was identified as Andre B. Mushombe, 22, and was booked into the Yamhill County jail on two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is lodged in jail without bail pending initial arraignment in circuit court.

Police gave this account of the incident:

Shortly after midnight, the victims contacted a Sheriff’s Office sergeant in the area of Northeast Sixth and Evans streets and reported they had been fired upon as they were leaving the Plaid Pantry store at Northeast 19th and Baker streets.

They were not injured and their vehicle was not struck by gunfire.

They said the suspect was associated with a particular vehicle in the area of the store.

Officers responded and found a spent shell casing in the parking lot of the store, and they also obtained video footage of the subject from the business.

While the male and female were talking with the deputy and officers, the suspect vehicle drove by them on Evans Street. Officers and deputies stopped the vehicle in the southwest part of town and one of the occupants matched a description of the subject seen on the footage.

The suspect vehicle was seized and a search warrant is being sought.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the McMinnville Police tipline at 503-4334-2337. You can remain anonymous. Reference case No. 22-3164

Mushombe is a 2019 McMinnville High School graduate who wrestled for the Grizzlies. A native of the Congo, he lived with his family in a refugee camp before moving to Portland in 2013 and McMinnville 2014.