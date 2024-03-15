Urban strategist: Bring the color, lose the awnings

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
tagup
All due respect to the expert, It does rain here frequently. Without the awnings, shoppers will be standing in the rain....Not sure shoppers will do that, no matter how nice the window lighting is.
BlueDak
Is this a joke? Awnings are SUPPOSED to degrade in weather so the humans beneath don’t. That’s what they’re for! They take the brunt! It rains here! We run from awning to awning. Businesses without awnings only see us sprint by.
And yes, they cast shadows. Again, that’s what they’re for! Summers can be pretty miserable and they’re getting worse. I choose where to walk by where the shade is.
Make the awnings bright & colorful or transparent or maintain them better or whatever, but don’t ignore the reason they’re there.
Kayaker55
No trees, no awnings, no character . . .