UPDATED: Wildfires cause evacuations near Yamhill County borders, air conditions hazardous

To sign up for emergency alerts from Yamhill County Emergency Management, go to the website by clicking here. The hotline is 503-474-4944.

(UPDATED, Friday, 9:20 a.m.)

President Donald Trump has declared an emergency in Oregon and ordered federal assistance due to the emergency conditions resulting from the ongoing wildfires.



The president's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide appropriate assistance "to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath, Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Marion, Tillamook, and Washington."





(UPDATED, Friday, 9 a.m.):

Effective at 9 a.m. Friday, all previous Level 3 Powerline fire evacuation areas will be downgraded to Level 2. These are for residents on SW Dundee Road, SW Herring Road, SW Lee Road and SW Cascara Drive.

Again, those residents can return home after 9 a.m. Those residents should still be set to leave again if conditions change. All other areas on Level 2, like Cherry Grove community and SW Patton Valley Road will downgrade to Level 1.

The fire conditions have been favorable for crews to downgrade evacuations as well as for the need for fewer resources. The Oregon Department of Forestry will be taking command of the incident using local crews from Forest Grove, Cornelius, Gaston, Banks as well as contract crews and equipment.

The focus will be on enforcing the containment lines even greater as well as putting out hot spots. You may see smoke from the area, but that's areas burning within our containment area. The fire is still 175 acres in size and 50% containment. The containment portion is difficult to calculate in some areas due to very steep terrain.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will still have a presence in the area. Hagg Lake is still closed for use of firefighting aircraft being deployed for other fire incidents in the area. We do not plan on using air resources for our incident.



Evacuation Levels (effective at 9 a.m.):

Level 2 (Be Set) - SW Dundee Road, SW Herring Road, SW Lee Road and SW Cascara Drive.

Level 1 (Be Ready) - Cherry Grove community, SW Patton Valley Road

(UPDATED, Friday, 7 a.m.):

Highway 101 is now open through Lincoln City. The section opened late Thursday night.

Highway 18 remains closed by wildfire activity between the Highway 101 junction, north of Lincoln City, and milepost 6/east end of Rose Lodge.

Be prepared for changing conditions and know your route and alternates before you go.

Check TripCheck.com or call511 for the latest road closures and conditions throughout the state.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.) :

Yamhill County sheriff's office reports an update on the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire: roads previously at Level 3 (evacuate) are now Level 2 “Be Set”. You may return but remain prepared: NE Chehalem Drive south of Hillside Drive including NE Happy Hill, NE Ranor Lp, NE Welch, NE Bryan Creek, NE North Valley between Hillside and Chehalem.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.) :

Update on Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue:

Some residents who were evacuated are being allowed to return home. The searchable map at this link https://tvfr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1981954eb1814f9ea896ab7a0eb4f784 shows areas that are now safe, though it’s important for people to be prepared to leave again if fire conditions change.

There are 72 firefighters working the fire. Considerable progress has been made. Revised estimates of burned area are 875 acres, based on ground reconnaissance, aerial footage and GIS analysis. Firefighters have been able to protect all but three barns. Water is being dropped from the air and dozers are being used to cut fire lines. The biggest challenge is steep terrain and canyons. There have been no known injuries to residents, firefighters or animals. The fire is approximately 50% contained. Fire commanders are currently assessing containment progress.

We are very grateful for the level of support we’ve received from partners and members of the community. Though we appreciate the kindness, we do not need food, water or other supplies delivered to fire stations or work sites.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 2:50 p.m.) :

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde have provided a camp for firefighters battling the Echo Mountain Complex Fire near Otis, Smoke Signals, a tribal newspaper, reported Thursday.

Working with the Oregon Department of Forestry, the tribe set up a camp on Wednesday in the tribal gym and a campground near Blacktail Drive that can house 150 to 200 people. Firefighters and first responders can eat, sleep and take a break in the camp. The public is not allowed in these areas.

There is no need for volunteers at the camp, but any future needs will be posted to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Facebook page.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 2:20 p.m.) :

CANCELLATIONS:

McMinnville Parks and Recreation has canceled its programs and closed its facilities because of poor indoor and outdoor air quality.

First Federal has temporarily closed all of its branches "to protect our clients and employees from poor air quality." It asks customers to use ATMs, online, or mobile banking.

The Gallery Theater canceled its Thursday night outdoor production.

The McMinville Farmers Market did not operate today.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 2 p.m.):

Washington County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay away from the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire area, saying some residents under evacuation orders have attempted to return home.

Up to 200 firefighters are currently working on the fire that is estimated to be about 2,000 acres. Operations and evacuation orders will remain in place through at least the next 24 hours. Power remains shut off in the affected areas for safety.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 1:45 p.m.):

Update from the Oregon Department of Forestry on the fires near Lincoln City:

"Weather conditions were favorable last night for an Infra-red flight to fly over the fires to gather data for accurate fire perimeter mapping and acreage determination.

"The Echo Mountain Fire and Kimberling Fire are still separate fires, the combined acreage is 2,435 acres and zero percent containment.

"Last night the wind shifted from east winds to southwesterly winds and that will help fire fighters begin to attack this fire by establishing an anchor point and work on the east side of the fire.

"Overhead personnel are flying in today from the Florida Forestry Service to add capacity to the Oregon Department of Forestry staff in managing this fire.

"Pacific Power workers along with ODF Fire Officials and ODOT Foresters are walking the affect powerlines in the fire area to assess damages. Repairs have started.

"Power needs to be restored before people are allowed to return to their homes and road closures lifted. Restoring power to the Lincoln City Hospital is a priority and vital before it can reopen."

(UPDATED, Thursday, 1:15 p.m.):

Water drops by the Oregon Department of Forestry on the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire have helped firefighters to make progress, the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said by twitter today. The agency said that it hopes to assess the fire's containment level soon.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 11:45 a.m.):

The City of McMinnville has closed nonessential city programs today in response to poor air quality, including inside some city buildings such as City Hall, city manager Jeff Towery said.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 10:45 a.m.):

Gov. Kate Brown issued an anti-price gouging order today.

Executive Order 20-42 declares an abnormal market disruption as a result of the statewide wildfire emergency, a response to reports of unusual increases in lodging rates for Oregonians who have evacuated fire areas and concern that the wildfire emergency may prevent ready availability of other essential consumer goods and services, her office said.



“During a statewide emergency, it is absolutely unacceptable to price gouge Oregonians who have already been hard hit and are facing devastating loss,” Brown said in a statement. “This order empowers the Attorney General and the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate these instances and take appropriate action if businesses are found to be in violation.”



"As wildfires force thousands of Oregonians to abandon their homes, local businesses have stepped up to ensure that families can find essential goods and services at fair prices," said Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. "To any who would take advantage of neighbors in need, the Governor's order on price gouging is a reminder that the Oregon Department of Justice will stop them in their tracks."

(UPDATED, Thursday, 9:50 a.m.):

Firefighters continue working the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire north of Newberg this morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported. Bulldozers are being used to cut fire lines. Fire commanders will be assessing areas this morning to determine containment progress, the department said.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 9:40 a.m.) :

Air quality in McMinnville and the surrounding area is hazardous again today with numbers that are off the charts in the 600s. Stay inside. Avoid outdoor exertion. Close windows. Be safe. AQI checks here.

(UPDATED, Thursday, 8:30 a.m.):

The Washington County Sheriff's office reported by tweet this morning that although no structures have been lost in the Powerline fire that encompasses Hagg Lake and Gaston, homes on Dundee Road and Herring Road remain under threat. About 100 personnel are still fighting the fire, the agency said.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Deric Weiss said in a press release on Wednesday evening that crews "have been working exhaustively around the clock to hold the line of the fire" in the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire north of Newberg.

“Fortunately, no one has been injured," Weiss said. "Firefighters have managed to protect all the homes in the area, despite challenging weather conditions, wind gusts, and limited resources. The fire is not considered contained yet due to unpredictable conditions, but progress is being made.”

A red flag warning has finally been lifted from the area and the east wind is expected to die down today, according to the Portland office of the National Weather Service, but conditions remain hazardous, with warm, dry air still in place, and the valley remains under an air quality alert, due to the heavy smoke.

Comfort centers offering food, water, showers and air conditioning have been set up at three churches in Newberg:

NW Christian Church, at 2315 Villa Road; Northside Community Church, at 1800 N. Hoskin Road and Red Hills Church, at 115 N. Third Street.

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 11:30 p.m.):

Incident commanders for both the fire near Hagg Lake and the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire north of Newberg reported that the wildfires were 50% contained Wednesday evening. Aircraft from the Oregon Department of Forestry assisted at both locations until nightfall, scooping water from Hagg Lake to drop on the fires.

An update from the Gaston Rural Fire District said no houses or other buildings were burned in the Powerline Fire. A few barns were reported to be burned in the Chehalem Mountain area, but no houses were reported to be damaged. Evacuation notices remain the same.

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.):

There are no significant local needs for shelter or other supplies right now, county leaders said at a Zoom meeting tonight organized by Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla.

However, Brian Young, the county's emergency manager, said there may be need for hay at the fairgrounds, where people displaced by fires have been bringing their livestock.

Young said a 10-ton hay donation was delivered yesterday, and there may be a need for another load at some point by the weekend.

If you need to make arrangements for animals, contact Lacey, 503-341-4572.

(UPDATED, Wednesday 6:15 p.m.):

The Gaston Fire District has been assisted by fire districts from Dundee, Carlton, Amity, and McMinnville Fire Department among others in tackling the blaze between the Cherry Grove area and Hagg Lake.

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 5:40 p.m.):

Yamhill County Emergency Management UPDATE: Additional areas have been designated for Level 1 evacuation readiness at the recommendation of Chehalem Mountain Fire Command. Level 1: Means “BE READY" for potential evacuation. They are:

• Bachelor Boulevard • Bjur Lane • SW Cady Road • SW Casavant Drive • SW Colby Lane • SW Cougar Hill Lane • SW Finnigan Hill Road • SW Holly Hill Road • SW McCormick Hill Road • SW Ornduff Road - - - Update provided by McMinnville Chamber of Commerce: McMinnville Water and Light is not planning any safety power shutoffs. They have personnel patrolling lines to monitor for issues. They do not expect any distribution feeders to close a second time.

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.):

The National Weather Service has continued the area's Red Flag Warning until 8 a.m. Thursday due to windy and extremely dry conditions. It had been scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.):

Additional areas west and southwest of the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire have been issued a Level 1 evacuation order, informing residents to be prepared to leave.

"This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system," the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office stated.

Locations placed on notice are: Kings Grade Road between North Valley Road and Bald Peak Road; Bachelor Blvd; Bjur Lane; SW Cady Road; SW Casavant Drive; SW Colby Lane; SW Cougar Hill Lane; SW Finnigan Hill Road; SW Holly Hill Road; SW McCormick Hill Road; SW Ornduff Road; SW Turner Hill Lane

Also ...

An Oregon Wildfire Resource Website has been created to help Oregonians stay informed and safe.

“We are all in this together,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps. “If you’re somewhere safe, stay put. Stay informed, be ready, and know where to go and what to bring if you must evacuate."

Local evacuation information can be found on the OEM Wildfire dashboard. Information is ever-changing so continue to check back for updated information.

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 3:25 p.m.):

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce has changed its Friday Greeters program to a virtual meeting, because of the fires. A link to the online Greeters' program at Reynolds Dog Resort is available on the Chamber website,

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 1:20 p.m.):

Gov. Kate Brown says hundreds of homes have been burned by wildfires fires that have scorched hundreds of thousands of acres in the Pacific Northwest.

No fatalities from the fires have yet been confirmed, but Brown says some communities have been substantially destroyed.

“This could be the greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” Gov. Brown said.

Click for more details from The Associated Press.

Oregon’s U.S. senators and representatives are requesting rapid approval of Gov. Kate Brown’s request for federal disaster relief, as unprecedented wildfires ravage the state:

“Given the severity and speed in which these fires are spreading across the state, we urge you to expedite the declaration process to ensure that local communities have the resources they need to respond to and recover quickly from these devastating wildfires.”

Oregon is facing its worst drought in nearly 30 years, which has resulted in some of the driest forest and brush conditions on record. This week, an unprecedented windstorm—with winds upward of 50 mph and gusts of 60 mph—exploded existing fires and caught many communities by surprise. Tens of thousands of Oregonians across the state have now been forced to flee from their communities.

As the state shifts resources from saving life and property from flames to assessing wildfire damage, the governor’s office will request disaster relief from the federal government. Expedited approval will rapidly deliver millions of dollars of critically needed aid to devastated communities.

“The number and scale of fires burning on Oregon’s landscape at the moment are unprecedented,” the delegation wrote, “and urgent action is necessary.”

Click here to read the full letter here.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 1:20 p.m.):

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has posted a map of the evacuation area of the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire. Click here for the map.

The agency said they are supporting crews needs and donated items like food or water are not needed at this time. It encourages people to consider a donation to the American Red Cross.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 12:50 p.m.):

Gallery Theater in McMinnville is canceling its Thursday evening outdoor show for Sept. 10. The theater had planned a cabaret performance, but is canceling because of the smoke and poor air quallity.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 11:45 a.m.):

McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce President Gioia Goodrum said "many businesses" have agreed to allow recreational vehicles with displaced residents to park in their lots.

Individuals interested in donating water can drop it off at Yamhill County Emergency Management on Northeast Lafayette Avenue, behind the Oregon State University Extension Office, or at the McMinnville Fire Department (by the front door).

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.):

MacHub has canceled the community market sale it planned for Friday and Saturday. Its online auction will run through Sept. 18, instead of Sept. 12, through its Facebook page.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 11 a.m.):

The north section of Lincoln City, from S.E. 40th to Highway 18, is now under Level 3 evacuation, as the fire near Otis has spread southwest. The areas from Highway 101 to Rose Lodge are also at Level 3. Highway 18 is closed between Highway 101 and mile post 7 east of Rose Lodge.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 10:20 a.m.):

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, considerable progress was made on the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire overnight. However, it is not contained or under control.

In a tweet this morning, the agency said that "as many as 2,000 acres have burned."

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 10:10 a.m.):

The McMinnville Farmers Market on Thursday has been CANCELED because of fire risk and "unstable conditions."

"Based on the State of Emergency that was declared early this morning and the Red Flag warning in place through today with a potential of extension due to expected unstable conditions on Thursday we are going to cancel this week's market for the safety of our vendors and community members," the McMinnville Downtown Association said in a news release this morning.

A hotline has been set up for information about the fires and resources available, according to Yamhill County Emergency Management. Residents may call 503-474-4944.

To sign up for emergency alerts, go to the county Emergency Management website, at https://www.co.yamhill.or.us/emergency-management

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 10 a.m.):

Yamhill County Fair Manager Gary Wertz said he began receiving calls about noon Tuesday from people impacted by the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire regarding if the fairgrounds was boarding horses and other animals.

"We've taken in quite a few horses, from all over," Wertz said. Other fairgrounds - state in Salem, Clackamas, Polk - were getting full. We're not just getting horses, but goats, pigs. It's like a Noah's Arc out here."

Wertz said he, Office Manager Lacy Carroll and Office Assistant Kelly VanBaggen, in addition to many volunteers, are getting pens set up for the goats, pigs and other animals that are arriving.

"We've had a great turnout of volunteers," he said. "We've had donations of hay, stall shavings, buckets for water. It's kind of neat. We've got more animals coming in, too. We're going to be accepting animals all day (Wednesday) long."

Wertz said that's being done on a "first come, first-serve basis," but no animal will be turned away.

"It might not be an optimum setting, but we'll find a place for an animal."

(UPDATED Wednesday 9:30 a.m.):

Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla urged county residents to sign up for emergency alerts, and said that the Yamhill County Fairgrounds were opened yesterday for livestock safe sheltering, and two churches in Newberg have opened their buildings to receive evacuees that needed shelter.

CERT members have been stationed on key access roads to provide guidance about travel and which roads are open, Kulla said.

He said that "There has been some confusion about evacuation alerts: you will be contacted directly, and if you have signed up for the emergency alert system, you will get a text or phone call."

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 8:50 a.m.):

Multiple fires causing Level 3 evacuations Tuesday on the outskirts of Yamhill County continued to spread through the night.

Casey Kulla, chair of the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners, signed an emergency declaration early Wednesday morning. Drafted by the sheriff, the declaration cites two wildfires on the edges of the county.

Air quality was listed as hazardous Wednesday in Yamhill County. McMinnville's AQI -- air quality index -- was at 549 around 9 a.m. People are urged to stay inside.

A fire burning south of Hagg Lake led to the evacuation of the Cherry Grove community Tuesday morning, along with Dundee Road, Patton Valley Road, Cascara Drive and Lee Road.

After nightfall, the Yamhill Fire Protection District issued a Level 1 (prepare to evacuate) for areas about 10 miles northwest of the city, including Gerrish Valley and Turner Creek Gate to Dodson Road.

The Gales Creek Journal reported that the fire was sparked by a downed West Oregon Electric Co-op power line, according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue public information officer Matt Johnston.

Residents in the Bald Peak area north of Newberg were told to evacuate Tuesday evening from a fire that started between Jaquith Road and Mountain Top Road on the north side of the Chehalem Mountains. Level III evacuations continued to be issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office through the night.

A staging area for evacuees has been set up at Mountainside High School, 12500 SW 175th Ave, Beaverton.

Those subject to Level 1, 2 or 3 evacuation notices are urged to take them seriously, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said. Notification to those affected have been done by door to door contact or through the Yamhill County Alerts emergency notification system.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the free Yamhill County Alerts Program at:

https://member.everbridge.net/892807736727638/login?fbclid=IwAR0ctMG4_sMH1uPhVxx-V90bIZ48BrAiH1DF5C0KsJEkMdMEQ3ulmvM1GzYY

Yamhill County deputies, search and rescue and volunteers are currently assisting in the evacuation of residents affected by the Chehalem Mountain Fire.

A hotline has been established to answer questions regarding resources available to those affected by the fires and for updates. Citizens can call 503-474-4944.

Displaced residents should take shelter with friends or relatives who live outside the danger zone. Those without resources should go to the evacuation center located at Newberg High School at 2400 Douglas Avenue.

Two fires burned through the night in the Coast Range just north of Highway 18 in Lincoln County. Evacuations occurred between Otis and Rose Lodge and also east of the Rose Lodge area.

Highway 18 is closed between the interchange with U.S. 101 north of Lincoln City and milepost 7, east of Rose Lodge. Highway 22 to 101 is the detour to Lincoln City.