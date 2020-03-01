Two-vehicle crash closes Highway 47 in Cove Orchard area

A two-vehicle crash closed Highway 47 in the Cove Orchard area, about a mile north of Yamhill, about 6 p.m. Sunday. The highway reopened by 8 o'clock..

Six individuals were transported to hospitals, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched, and the landing zone was set up at Yamhill-Carlton High School, after which it was reportedly en route to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

No other information related to the crash was immediately available.