Two package theft suspects charged

Two package theft suspects have been charged by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office with theft.

They were identified as Jeffrey Michael Blickenstaff, 49, of Lafayette, and Samuel Cloyd Ice, 27, of Dayton. They were cited to appear in circuit court.

The sheriff's office gave this account of details leading up to the arrests:

Deputies responded to northeast Lafayette on Thursday, Dec. 27, on a reported package theft from the porch of a residence. The theft was recorded on video surveillance and showed a white mini van said to be associated with a suspect. The information was circulated to other deputies in an effort to locate the vehicle.

Two similar thefts were reported in Lafayette the following day. Deputies again obtained video surveillance showing the same van in the area. Deputy Andrew McMahon later located the vehicle and tied it to both suspects.

They were interviewed and stolen items were recovered.

"Video surveillance played a key role in this investigation," Sheriff Tim Svenson said. "It's becoming more prevalent and our deputies are using it, along with good old fashioned information sharing, to further their cases."

Svenson said public assistance is appreciated when obtaining video surveillance plays a role in helping solve a case.