Two killed in Sheridan house fire; one survives

Submitted photos##An early Thursday morning fire in Sheridan proved fatal.

Two people were killed in a three-alarm fire that engulfed a house in the 300 block of Northeast Yamhill Street in Sheridan early Thursday morning.

Randy Hoff, 71, and Adam Hoff, 31, died in the blaze, according to West Valley Fire District spokesperson Mariah Prescott. Jeannie Hoff, 73, survived, the district representative said. She was hospitalized. Her condition was not available.

"Crews were already on two other emergency scenes when the call came in, therefore, initial resources were limited," Prescott said.

The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. Prior to the first crew arriving, Jeannie Hoff had escaped the two-story home by climbing onto a patio roof and being helped to the ground by a passerby and Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Other occupants were not able to escape. The three adults were yelling out windows for assistance when the blaze was reported, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

A cause has not been determined, but the county's Fire Investigation Team has not concluded its work, according to Prescott. However, the fire is not considered suspicious.

Amity, Dallas, McMinnville, and Sheridan/Southwestern Polk/West Valley fire crews were all on scene. Some pieces of equipment and personal protective equipment were damaged during the blaze.

Multiple law enforcement agencies also responded.