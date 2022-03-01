By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 1, 2022 Tweet

Two Cute: McMinnville native’s twin boys born on 2-22-22

Submitted photo##Graham Moorehead and his wife, Brooke, welcomed Keller Lachlan Moorehead, left, and Hawthorne Wells Moorehead on Feb. 22. The twins are wearing the orange and black of their father’s alma mater, Oregon State University.

Former McMinnville resident Graham Moorehead gained two sons on Feb. 22, the palindrome date of 2-22-22.

Moorehead and his wife, Brooke Pillsbury, welcomed Keller Lachlan Moorehead and Hawthorne Wells Moorehead on the special day. Both boys are named for Oregon locations.

Big sister Juniper Oakley Moorehead, 2, didn’t meet her new brothers until they were 2 days old. But she’d been practicing with her doctor kit and her doll, getting ready to take care of the little boys.

In addition to their parents and big sister, the Feb. 22 twins have a great-grandmother in McMinnville, Lorraine Hammond; grandparents in Dundee, Clay and Liz Moorehead, their dad’s father and stepmother; a grandmother in Donald, Valerie Skinner, their dad’s mother; and an uncle and aunt in Lafayette, their dad’s brother McKenzie, who works for Recology Western Oregon, and sister-in-law Samantha, who teaches at Wascher Elementary School.

Their great-grandmother, Hammond, started the tradition of twins in the family. Two of her five children, Pammy and Tammy, were twins.

“My grandma (Hammond) was so excited to hear that I was keeping twins going in the family,” said Moorehead, the nephew of the original twins.

His sons will grow up visiting Lafayette and McMinnville, probably attending the Cruising McMinnville festival, for which their uncle McKenzie is on the board. They may eat their first salads at The Sage, their dad’s favorite restaurant.

Graham Moorehead, 38, spent his formative years in McMinnville. He attended Adams Elementary School, a building now used as part of McMinnville High School, and Patton Middle School.

He and his wife and children now live in Vancouver, Wash.

The Mooreheads were expecting the twins to be born during the first week of March. But their doctor advised them to go to Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital in Vancouver on Feb. 21; the hospital was too busy that day, so they arrived on Feb. 22 instead.

The rest was fate, or luck, or something special, anyway.

Both babies are doing well, and so is their mom, Moorehead said.

The twins have already started working as a team, he said: at 2 days old, they’re figured out a schedule, so that when one cried, the other awakened and started crying too.

“Sleep’s been about two hours a day for both Mom and I so far,” Dad said. “This is a lot more work than having one.”

Fortunately, he said, family members are eager to help out. And both he and his wife have generous family leave plans from their employer, Verizon, in addition to the 12 weeks of paid leave that Washington provides.

“We’re both really blessed,” he said.

And so are Juniper, Hawthorne and Keller.